Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.36. ICF International posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICF International by 201.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

