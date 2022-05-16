Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Comerica posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. 17,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

