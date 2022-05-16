Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.80). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.