Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.80). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.