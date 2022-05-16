Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 161,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,950 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

