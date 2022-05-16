Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report $255.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. 2U posted sales of $237.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,250. 2U has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

