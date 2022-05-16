British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,460.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,460.50 ($42.66) and last traded at GBX 3,458 ($42.63), with a volume of 6091614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,429 ($42.28).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($46.65).

The company has a market cap of £78.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,019.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.61), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($343,451.58). Insiders bought a total of 14 shares of company stock valued at $46,081 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

