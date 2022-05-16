Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,542,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

