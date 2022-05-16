Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 3,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,136. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

