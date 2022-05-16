Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.00. 817,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,402. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20.

