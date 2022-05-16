Bridgeworth LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,290 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 7,273,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

