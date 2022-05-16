Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.17. 1,597,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $274.79 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its 200-day moving average is $344.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

