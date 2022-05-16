Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.33. 1,814,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.