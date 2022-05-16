Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $368,123,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

