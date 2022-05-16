Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 60,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

