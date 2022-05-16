Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $185,892,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Loews by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 10,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

