Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,646. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

