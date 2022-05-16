Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 7,696 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 142,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $356.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.45. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $22.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

RealReal Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.