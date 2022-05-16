Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

UHS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.65. 3,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.