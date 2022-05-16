Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
