Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.