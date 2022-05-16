Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 361,290 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 131,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

