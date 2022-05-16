Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.34. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

