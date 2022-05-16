Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

