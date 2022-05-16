Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

RealReal stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 142,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,159. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

