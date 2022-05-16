Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

