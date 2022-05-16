Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 67,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,191. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

