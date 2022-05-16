Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,997 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 22,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,465. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

