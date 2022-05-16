Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 5,902 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE CS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 614,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.