Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 44,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.