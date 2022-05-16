Brasada Capital Management LP Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,612. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.28 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

