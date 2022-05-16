Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

