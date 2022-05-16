Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,500 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,902. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

