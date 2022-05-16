Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $55.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,046.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,363. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,306.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

