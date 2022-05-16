Bodycote’s (BOY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870 ($10.73).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 626.25 ($7.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.74. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($12.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($125,261.99). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.10), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($69,466.55).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.