BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

DMB opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

