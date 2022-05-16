Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,502.78 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $229,502.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.63 or 1.00002688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00107396 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

