Blank Wallet 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00520870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,935.84 or 1.76657515 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

