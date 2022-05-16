BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,827. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

