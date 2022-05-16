BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,827. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
