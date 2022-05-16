Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

