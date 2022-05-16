Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
