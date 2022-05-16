BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 207,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,829. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

