BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

