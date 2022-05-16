Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) insider Ian McDonough bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,657.87).
Blackbird stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of £57.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.
