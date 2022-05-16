Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) insider Ian McDonough bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,657.87).

Blackbird stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 40.85 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of £57.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

