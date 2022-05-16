Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $7.77 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00025635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 41% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $88.68 million and $1.16 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,812 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

