Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $34.42 million and approximately $218,722.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

