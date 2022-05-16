BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $662,620.00

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $662,620.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,004.66 or 0.99962117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00106780 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.