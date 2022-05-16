Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,586.25 ($19.56).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.95) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BYG traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,250.62 ($15.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,191 ($14.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,449.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,510.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.