Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYUGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

