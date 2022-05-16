Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

