Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00509016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,198.34 or 1.75248562 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.