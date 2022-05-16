BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
