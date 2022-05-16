BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.