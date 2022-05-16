Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTTX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

