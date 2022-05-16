Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys New Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.48. 1,735,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.